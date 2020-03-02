Meeting to relaunch Italy exports Tue - Di Maio

Rome, March 2 - There will be an extraordinary meeting at the foreign ministry Tuesday to help relaunch Italian exports amid the coronavirus emergency, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday. "We'll put 300 million euros on the table in support of our firms for an extraordinary 'Made in Italy' plan, and another 350 million for the guarantee fund for exports," he said on Facebook. "During the meeting we will illustrate all the details. "The objective is to elaborate a new strategy to relaunch the Italy brand in the world".