Coronavirus: First case in Rome as cop tests positive

Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey
Rome
02 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 2 - Monday saw the first case of the coronavirus in Rome as a policeman tested positive for COVID-19 at the capital's Spallanzani Hospital. The man's movements and contacts have been reconstructed, regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato said. "The epidemiological link with the Lombardy region has been confirmed," said the councillor.
