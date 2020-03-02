Spread rises, bourse dips

Rome, March 2 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields rose and the Milan bourse failed to rally amid coronavirus fears on Monday. The spread gained a few points to 175. The Milan bourse, after opening 1.59% up, then faltered to post a trading low of 0.5%. Laast week was the worst since the 2008 financial crisis due to fears of the virus's impact on the Italian and global economies.