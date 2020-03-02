Coronavirus: Milan Duomo reopens

Milan, March 2 - Milan's Duomo reopened Monday amid a welter of precautions after being closed for a week due to the coronavirus emergency. The secondary doors of the cathedral were opened for a brief prayer at 08:00. Visitors to the building were left in small groups starting at 09:00, according to a premier's office decree. The nave is cordoned off at the entrance since no Masses are being celebrated. But it can still be visited entering through the side doors.