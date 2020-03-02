Coronavirus: Italy split into 4 areas

Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey
Rome
02 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 2 - Italy has been split into four areas to face the coronavirus emergency, according to a decree by Premier Giuseppe Conte. They are: the 11 comuni in the red zone; the three regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna plus the provinces of Pesaro-Urbino and Savona; the provinces of Bergamo, Lodi, Piacenza and Cremona; and the rest of the national territory.
