Soccer: Lazio go top as Juve-Inter put off

Rome, March 2 - Lazio went top of Serie A at the weekend after Juventus-Inter was put off due to the coronavirus. The Romans have 62 points after beating Bologna 2-0 at the Olimpico, while former leaders Juve have 60 with a game in hand and Inter 54 with two games in hand. Luis Alberto and Joaquin Correa were on target for the Biancolcelesti, who have extended their unbeaten run to 21 games. The Spain midfielder and the Argentine forward struck as Lazio dominated the first period. Bologna came back into the game in the second half and had two goals ruled out for offside. Lazio's Italy striker Ciro Immobile had two good chances to put the game beyond the visitors' reach. In the other games Roma won 4-3 at Cagliari, Atalanta 7-2 at Lecce and Napoli beat Torino 2-1 at the San Paolo. It was the Bergamo side's second 7-goal tally in recent weeks after they beat Torino 7-0 in Turin. Six of Serie A's 10 games were put off due to the coronavirus and there are more postponments in store.