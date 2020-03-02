Coronavirus deaths up 5 to 34, over 1,500 infected

Coronavirus: Italy arrivals must self isolate-Turkey
Rome
02 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 2 - Coronavirus deaths in Italy rose five to 34 on Sunday and the number of people infected soared to 1,577. Some 83 people have recovered, emergency commissioner and civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said. Overall, since the start of the epidemic last month, some 1,694 people have been infected by the new virus, he said.
