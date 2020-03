Cinema: Elio Germano wins best actor in Berlin

Rome, March 2 - Elio Germano won best actor at the Berlin film fest for his portrayal of artist Antonio Ligabue in Giorgio Diritti's Volevo Nascondermi (I Wanted To Hide). The best screenwriting award went to Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo for Favolacce (Bad Fairy tales). "I dedicate the award to all the marginalised," said Germano.