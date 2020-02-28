EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan

Brussels, February 28 - EU antitrust authorities have opened a probe into Alitalia's 700 million euro bridge loan after complaints that it constitutes illegal state aid to industry, the European Commission said Friday. The EC said it had opened an in-depth probe to establish if the loan was state aid and if it met rules on helping troubled businesses. It said the opening of the probe did not "prejudice in any way the outcome of the inquiry per se". It said it was liaising closely with the Italian authorities on the question.