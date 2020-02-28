Coronavirus: Lombard hospitals close to bursting-Galli

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
28 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 28 - Lombardy's hospitals are close to breaking point due to the coronavirus with "most of the beds, in the IC wards, occupied by this pathology", Milan's Sacco Hospital virologist Massimo Galli told a press conference at the Lombardy regional government HQ Friday. "Some hospitals are in severe crisis, including Lodi and Cremona, where we are registering an overload of patients", he said.
