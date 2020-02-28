Coronavirus:First economic measures tonight says Conte

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
Rome
28 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday the government would take its first economic measures to cope with the coronavirus emergency with a decree Friday evening. "We'll put the first economic measures into the decree, the most immediate ones," he said. Asked when schools in affected areas would reopen, he said measures would be taken Saturday.
