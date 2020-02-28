Coronavirus: 1st cases in 5 countries linked to Italy - WHO

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
Rome
28 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 28 - World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday "since yesterday we have had the first cases of (coronavirus) infection in Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Netherlands, and Nigeria. All these cases have links with Italy". He said "24 cases have been exported by Italy to 14 countries, 97 cases have been exported by Iran to 11 countries."
