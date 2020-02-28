Milan bourse posts more losses, spread soars

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
Milan
28 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 28 - The Milan stock exchange suffered more big losses in early trading on Friday and Italy's bond spread rose sharply amid fears about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The Milan bourse's FTSE Mib index dropped 3.2%, taking it below the 22,000-points mark. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German bund, an important measure of investor confidence and of the nation's borrowing costs, climbed to 182.7 basis points before dropping back to 176, with a yield of 1.16%. The spread closes on 161 points on Thursday.
