Switch off TVs, ditch phones for Lent tweets pope

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
Vatican City
28 Febbraio 2020
Vatican City, February 28 - Pope Francis tweeted Friday "Lent is the right time to make room for the Word of God. It's the time to turn off the television and open the Bible. It's the time to take a break from your phone and connect with the Gospel."
