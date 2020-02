Coronavirus: Hayez's 'Kiss' with mask in new mural

Rome, February 28 - A version of Francesco Hayez's famed Kiss wearing a coronavirus mask and holding disinfectant gel appeared in a new mural in Milan by street artist Tvboy Friday. The mural was captioned "Love in the time of Co...vid-19", alluding to the famous novel by Colombian Nobel prizewinner Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Love In The Time of Cholera. Tvboy posted a picture of the mural under the hashtag #MilanWon'tClose.