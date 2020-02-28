Coronavirus emergency intensifies in Lodi - Fontana

Milan, February 28 - Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said Friday the coronavirus emergency intensified sharply in Lodi near Milan on Thursday, with a sudden spike in the number of people hospitalized. Lodi and the surrounding province are at the centre of the Italian coronavirus outbreak, which has seen 17 people with the virus dead and some 650 people infected in Italy. "Unfortunately another emergency broke out in Lodi overnight," Fontana, who has put himself into self isolation after a regional government employee tested positive, told La7 television. "There was a rush of hospitalizations yesterday afternoon with 51 people in a serious condition, including 17 who were put in intensive care. "Lodi doesn't have enough intensive care wards so they were transferred to other intensive care units in the region". Lodi is 30km southwest of Milan.