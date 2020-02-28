Coronavirus: Surprised by Israel Conte tells Netanyahu

Tel Aviv, February 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte phoned Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu Thursday night to say he was surprised at Israel's decision to bar entry to anyone arriving from Italy due to the coronavirus emergency. According to well-informed sources, Conte told Netanyahu he understood Israel's anxiety but voiced surprise at its decision. The Italian premier underscored the importance and timeliness of of the measures adopted by Italian authorities, the sources said. He said that "Italy is in all likelihood the safest and most trustworthy country at this moment in time", the sources said.