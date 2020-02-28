Coronavirus: Stop electioneering Di Maio tells League

Pomigliano d'Arco, February 28 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday told Matteo Salvini's nationalist opposition League party to stop using the coronavirus emergency to boost its support among voters. "A few days ago the League were saying close everything down and now they are saying open everything up," Di Maio, who was the head of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) until he stepped down recently, said during a visit to Pomigliano d'Arco, his home town near Naples. "The League needs to reach an agreement with itself. "Let's stop electioneering with the coronavirus. "Those who are saying open everything had wanted the Schengen rules suspended. "We don't need election campaigns on the coronavirus". The foreign minister added that he was at work to stop travel restrictions on Italians abroad. "I guarantee the Italians who are having trouble because of the blocks put up by other countries that talks are at the maximum level with the states that have imposed restrictions," he said. Di Maio said a meeting will be held on March 3 for extraordinary measures to help exports, which are being affected by the epidemic. The government has set aside 300 million euros for the plan.