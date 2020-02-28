Coronavirus: Mattarella warns against 'irrational fears'

Rome, February 28 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday warned against "irrational fears" in connection with the coronavirus emergency during a speech for the 30th anniversary of Telethon, a televised marathon to fund medical research on rare genetic diseases. "Knowledge helps responsibility and is a strong antidote to irrational and unmotivated fears that lead to unreasonable behavior without benefits, as has sometimes happened these days", the president said. "On this day dedicated to rare diseases, we must feel the duty to thank those who are operating with effort, sacrifice, abnegation to counter the danger of coronavirus: doctors, nurses, civil protection personnel, researchers, women and men of the armed forces and police, all those who are in some way on the front line".