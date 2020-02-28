Coronavirus: 'no increase in prices of sanitizing products'

Rome, February 28 - A strong increase in sales of sanitizing products was reported in February in connection with the coronavirus emergency but prices have not increased, national statistics bureau ISTAT said Friday. The data released by the bureau at a press conference on inflation this month was updated until Sunday, February 23, when the first cases of coronavirus were reported in northern Italy. "There is a strong increase in the quantities sold but there have been no price increases", ISTAT said. The products were only a marginal part of the overall basket and could not have an impact on the general inflation, the agency said.