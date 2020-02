Pope still 'indisposed,' engagements postponed

Vatican city, February 28 - Pope Francis on Friday morning celebrated Mass and greeted participants as usual but postponed official audiences scheduled during the day, Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican's press office, said. "Meetings on the agenda at Casa Santa Marta" where the pontiff lives "will continue regularly", Bruni added. The pontiff on Thursday cancelled a meeting in San Giovanni in Laterano, due to a "minor indisposition", the Vatican said.