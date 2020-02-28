Soccer: Roma and Inter reach Europa League last 16

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
28 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 28 - Inter and AS Roma both progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday. Roma drew 1-1 at Gent thanks to a Justin Kluivert goal to progress 2-1 on aggregate. Inter beat Bulgarian side Ludogorets 2-1 for a 4-1 aggregate win.
