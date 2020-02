Cops arrest 59 suspected Mafia clan members

Messina, February 28 - Carabinieri police have arrested in Messina and in other Italian locations a reported 59 people suspected of being members of a prominent Mafia clan based in the Sicilian town of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto near Messina. The suspects are charged with Mafia association, drug trafficking, extortion, illegal detention of weapons, violence and threats, aggravated by the mafia-style method. The so-called ''Dinastia'' operation carried out by DDA anti-mafia investigators in Messina led by prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia focused on a Mafia ''family'', or clan, in Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, historically connected to the crime syndicate in Palermo.