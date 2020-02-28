Coronavirus: More Italian-linked cases reported abroad

Rome, February 28 - The first cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Netherlands, Nigeria and Lithuania on Friday. All of them are linked to the Italian outbreak. Dutch authorities said the first patient to test positive for coronavirus in the Netherlands had recently visited the northern region of Lombardy, which at the center of the outbreak in Italy, the BBC reported on Friday. In Nigeria, an Italian national tested positive for Codiv-19, the Nigerian health ministry confirmed. The ministry said it was the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the start of the epidemic. Lithuania's health ministry said its first case was that of a woman who returned form a visit to Verona on February 24, the Interfax agency reported. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the French city has its first case, a woman who had returned from a visit to Milan. The 2020 UAE Tour said the cycling race has been abandoned after two Italian members of the staff of one of the teams tested positive. Italian-linked cases have also been reported in Israel, Denmark, Romania, Britain, Spain, Germany, Finland, Brazil, Algeria, France, Greece, Switzerland, Croatia and Austria.