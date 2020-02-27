3 tonnes of cocaine seized on ship at Livorno

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
Florence
27 Febbraio 2020
Florence, February 27 - Italian police on Thursday seized over three tonnes of cocaine aboard a ship from Colombia in the port of Livorno and arrested three people who were waiting for the shipment in France. The drugs had a street value of over 400 million euros, the second biggest in Italy ever. The ship was flagged the Marshall islands.
