Coronavirus: 17 deaths, 650 infected - Borrelli
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus a Taranto: 33enne di Torricella tornato in aereo lunedì da Codogno. La lettera del contagiato: «Non mi odiate»
Coronavirus, sono 11 i morti, 328 i contagi: casi anche in Sicilia, Liguria e Toscana. Puglia, 100 test, tutti negativi. Medici: mancano guanti e mascherine
Rome
27 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 27 - Seventeen people have died of the coronavirus in Italy, emergency commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Thursday. Some 650 people have been infected, said the civil protection chief. Some 45 have recovered. In Lombardy, the most affected region, there have been 403 infected, of whom 40 discharged after recovering and 14 dead; 11 in Veneto (two dead); 97 in Emilia Romagna (one dead); 19 in Liguria, four in Sicily (two recovered), three each in Lazio (all three recovered), Campania and Marche; two in Tuscany and Piedmont; and one each in Alto Adige, Abruzzo and Puglia. Those hospitalised with symptoms are 248, 56 of them in intensive care, and 284 are in domestic isolation. The number of swabs taken are 12,104, half in Veneto.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su