Italy-France: work together agst coronavirus

Naples
27 Febbraio 2020
Naples, February 27 - Italy and France "are collaborating in close liaison to face the emergency deriving from the COVID-19 virus, to safeguard their citizens and all European citizens," according to a draft of the final declaration from the Italo-French intergovernmental summit in Naples Thursday. "The two countries," the declaration said, "support the need for a joint European position to combat the global challenge". It said "Italy and France converge on the need to keep borders open at this time, to share information relating to travellers returning to or directed to at risk areas, to share scientific knowledge and information on the measures to fight (the virus) adopted"
