Industry min denies looming A. Mittal accord

Milan, February 27 - Industry ministry sources on Thursday denied that an accord between ArcelorMittal and commissioners of the former ILVA steelworks will be signed on Friday. They said no accord would be signed within the coming week. Earlier a legal source said the purported accord includes modification of the rental and acquisition contract to renovate the troubled steel plant in Taranto, as well as the cancellation of a civil suit in the Milan court. "The impression is that they came to an agreement on everything," the source said. The Taranto plant, Europe's largest steelworks, employs some 8,000 of the former ILVA group's 11,000 workers. It has been linked to higher-than-usual cancer rates in Taranto. Franco-Indian group ArcelorMittal last year withdrew from an accord to keep the ex-ILVA group going.