Coronavirus: La Scala chorister tests positive

Milan
27 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 27 - A member of La Scala's choir has tested positive for the coronavirus but said Thursday he has already recovered from the virus. The chorister sang in Verdi's Il Trovatore on February 12. He sent a message to co-workers Thursday saying "the virus is no longer giving me symptoms and they've told me I'm practically cured".
