Coronavirus: Chinese couple thank Italian doctors

Rome
27 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 27 - A couple of Chinese tourists cured by doctors at Rome's infectious disease hospital Spallanzani on Thursday thanked the doctors for their recovery. "Thanks, the Italian doctors cured us and saved our lives," they said. The couple, from Wuhan, were the first coronavirus cases in Italy. They have both now been moved to a normal ward after weeks in intensive care. Meanwhile a 17-year-old Italian from Graod near Venice, Niccolò, will probably be discharged from the Spallanzani at the weekend.
