Macron in Naples for Italo-French bilateral

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
Naples
27 Febbraio 2020
Naples, February 27 - French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted by Premier Giuseppe Conte as he arrived in Naples for an Italo-French bilateral on Thursday. "I'm very happy to be here with my friend the premier for this summit between Italy and France," Macron said. "I'm happy to be in Naples, a city I deeply love. "The theatre of Eduardo (De Filippo) has always accompanied me".
