Spread surges, bourse plunges on coronavirus

Rome, February 27 - The bond spread surged by 14 points and the Milan bourse fell 2.7% amid coronavirus fears on Thursday. The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields rose to 164 from 150 at Wednesday's close with investors fleeing risk and betting on safer paper. The spread is now at its highest level since mid-January. The yield on the BTP rose 1.0% to 1.08%. The Milan bourse's key FTSE-Mib index fell 2.7% amid a general European fall on the coronavirus fears. London was down 2.55%, Paris 3.2% down and Frankfurt 2.7% down.