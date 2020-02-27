Coronavirus: 14 deaths in Italy, 528 infected

Rome, February 27 - The number of people with the coronavirus to have died in Italy has risen to 14, while 528 have been infected, emergency commissioner and civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli told a press conference Thursday. Borrelli stressed, however, that the death toll was provisional as the Higher Health Institute was still running checks on some of those cases. The civil protection department said 305 positive cases were in Lombardy, 98 in Veneto, 97 in Emilia-Romagna, 11 in Liguria, three in Sicily, Lazio and Marche, two in Tuscany, Campania and Piedmont and one in Trentino Alto Adige and Abruzzo. Borrelli said that good news had come from Lombardy, the region hit hardest by the virus, as 37 people who contracted the disease there have recovered. The Lazio cases, a couple of Chinese tourist and an Italian researcher who was brought back from Wuhan, have all been cured too after treatment at Rome's Spallanzani hospital for infective diseases. Two people with the virus in Sicily have also recovered.