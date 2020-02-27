Coronavirus:Better not come from north-Sicily governor

Palermo, February 27 - Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci said Thursday that tourists from northern Italy had better not visit the island after two tourists who had come from the north tested positive for the coronavirus. "Sicily is not a land in which you can't disembark and land: but we need controls because it is not possible that the two cases of positivity to the coronavirus concern tourists from the north, because there is no hotspot on our island," he said. "It would be better for tourists from the north not to come". Italian media have headlined 'Revenge of the South' over reports that northerners are no longer welcome in the south, after past years of prejudice against southerners in the north. The coronavirus outbreak started in Lombardy, the affluent northern region where hundreds of thousands of southerners migrated to during the boom years from the mid 50s to the mid 70s. More recently Neapolitan soccer fans have had to endure years of chants of Come on Vesuvius and Come on Cholera from northern fans. The pejorative term for a southerner, 'terrone', or southern yokel or clodhopper, is still in use in the north.