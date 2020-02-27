Swimming: CAS clears Magnini of doping

Rome, February 27 - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday quashed a four-year Italian doping ban on retired two-time world 100 metres freestyle champion Filippo Magnini, handed out in November 2018. Magnini, 38, had retired two years previously when he was convicted by the national ational anti-doping tribunal of the National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) of taking banned substances. Magnini is also a three-time European 100m freestyle champ. He is the best Italian freestyle swimmer of all time along with Giorgio Lamberti. Magnini had paid for his involvement with nutritionist Guido Porcellini, banned by NADO for 30 years. "I have won, I have dreamt and expected the truth to come out: that day has come and now I'm the happiest person in the world," 'SuperPippo' told ANSA on the phone. "I've always had faith in these extremely tough years, I was bent by these charges but I did not break. "I issue a positive message to all: never give up if you are right the truth will come out, things can work. "Your captain has returned, anything can happen". Magnini won the 100m freestyle worlds in 2005 and 2007.