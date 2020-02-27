A. Mittal accord expected Friday

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
Milan
27 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 27 - An accord between ArcelorMittal and commissioners of the former ILVA steelworks is expected to be signed on Friday, a legal source said Thursday. The accord includes modification of the rental and acquisition contract to renovate the troubled steel plant in Taranto, as well as the cancellation of a civil suit in the Milan court. "The impression is that they came to an agreement on everything," the source said. The Taranto plant, Europe's largest steelworks, employs some 8,000 of the former ILVA group's 11,000 workers. It has been linked to higher-than-usual cancer rates in Taranto. Franco-Indian group ArcelorMittal last year withdrew from an accord to keep the ex-ILVA group going.
