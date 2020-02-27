Coronavirus: Lodi prefecture OKs limited reopenings

Lodi, February 27 - Vittorio Boselli, secretary of the Lodi branch of small-business group Confartigianato, told ANSA Thursday that the Lodi prefecture has authorised a partial return to work for some companies within the coronavirus red zone that requested it. Boselli said workers will have to follow precautionary measures to avoid contagion, such as the use of face masks and maintaining a safe distance, and products will be allowed out of the red zone. The area around Lodi, in Lombardy, has been one of the hotspots for Italy's virus outbreak.