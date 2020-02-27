Coronavirus: Israel to stop Italians arriving

Tel Aviv, February 27 - Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said Thursday that he would sign a decree stopping Italians arriving in Israel because of the coronavirus outbreak. "We have no choice," he said as Israel became one of several countries to impose travel restrictions on Italy or advise against travelling to Italy. "The virus has spread in Italy". Cases linked to the Italian outbreak continued to sprout up abroad on Thursday, including one in Israel. The Israeli health ministry said a man who returned to Israel from Italy a few days ago had contracted the virus and had been put into isolation at Sheba hospital near Tel Aviv. The Danish authorities said a man who returned from a skiing holiday with his family in Lombardy on February 24 had tested positive for the coronavirus. The man's wife and son tested negative. The Mediafax agency said Romania has its first case too, a 20-year-old man who works at a restaurant owned by an Italian. The UK's health department said there are two new cases in Britain. In one case the virus was passed on in Italy and in the other it was contracted in Tenerife, where a hotel has been put into quarantine after four Italian holidaymakers tested positive. Italian-linked cases have also been reported in Germany, Finland, Brazil, Algeria, France, Greece, Switzerland, Croatia and Austria.