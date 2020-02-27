Coronavirus: ISS studying hotbed connection says Speranza

Rome, February 27 - Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS) is "verifying the connection between the two coronavirus hotbeds in Italy, Lombardy and Veneto", said Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Thursday. "The study is still underway and we are on the level of possibilities, but we are looking at the hypothesis of a contact between the two hotbeds," Speranza said at a press conference at the Foreign Press Association on the current situation regarding the coronavirus emergency in the country.