Coronavirus: Gualtieri ready to use budget flexibility

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
Rome
27 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 27 - Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Thursday on Radio24 that he is ready to "use the spaces of flexibility" granted by the EU budget rules for exceptional events such as the coronavirus emergency. He called for a "concerted response" on a European level, and said 2019 public finance figures "will be better than expected".
