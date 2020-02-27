Two dead in public housing fire near Milan

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
Milan
27 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 27 - Two people died in a fire that broke out on Thursday morning on the third floor of a residential building in Cernusco sul Naviglio, on the northeastern outskirts of Milan. The remaining 24 residents of the building, owned by Lombardy public housing agency ALER Milano, were evacuated, and seven people were taken to hospital.
