Soccer: Juve lose 1-0 at Lyon in CL last 16 1st leg

Turin, February 27 - Juventus lost 1-0 at Lyon in a Champions League last 16 first leg tie on Wednesday night. The goal came from Lucas Tousart. The 22-year-old French midfielder slotted home in the 31st minute. Juve have won the scudetto eight times in a row but have not bagged Europe's premier silverware since 1996, when they won their second Champions League title since the Haysel-disaster-marred win in 1985. To help them win another European crown, they signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid the summer before last, but again had no joy. They have again prioritised Europe this year even though they appear to be heading for a possible ninth straight Serie A title despite strong challenges from Lazio and Inter. Ronaldo said Thursday: "It wasn't the result we wanted, but Champions League matches are always tough. "We have 90 minutes to fight in Turin and we have faith we will progress in the competition". The second leg is at the Allianz Stadium on March 17.