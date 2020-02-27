Pope 'mildly ill', skips St. John Lateran confessions

Vatican City, February 27 - Pope Francis had a 'mild illness' on Thursday that led him to not attend a scheduled Lenten liturgy with Roman clergy at St. John Lateran Basilica in which he was also scheduled to hear priests' confessions, said Holy See press office director Matteo Bruni. Bruni said the pontiff preferred to stay near his residence, St. Martha's House, but confirmed that other meetings would go ahead as scheduled.