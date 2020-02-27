Cairo evasive from start about Regeni death - ex envoy

Rome, February 27 - Former Italian ambassador to Egypt Giulio Massari said Thursday that the Egyptian government didn't inform him immediately on the morning of February 3, 2016 about the death of Giulio Regeni, the 28-year-old Cambridge doctoral researcher tortured to death in Cairo. Speaking at a hearing before the parliamentary committee investigating Regeni's death, Massari said "a non-institutional source" at the American University in Cairo told him about Regeni's death. "Starting from the first days after Regeni's disappearance, I couldn't help but notice that there was a contrast between the excellent relations with Egypt and the elusiveness of Egyptian authorities on the case, despite my pressure," Massari said.