No restrictions on travel to Italy at the moment - Trump

EU opens probe into Alitalia bridge loan
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, nel doppiofondo della sedia nasconde sigarette di contrabbando: una denuncia
i più letti
Coronavirus, 21 morti e 822 contagi. L'Italia «isolata», giù l'economia.
Puglia, restano 3 casi: altri 40 test.
Molfettese torna a Londra ed è positivo
Coronavirus, 29 morti oltre mille contagi. Foggia, 17 in isolamento volontario. Curva Atalanta boicotta trasferta a Lecce
Rome
27 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 27 - United States President Donald Trump has said his administration is not imposing restrictions on travel to Italy and South Korea because of the coronavirus - for the moment. "Now is not the right time," Trump said, admitting that Italy and other countries were in "difficulty" due to the virus. "We may do it at the right time. We'll see what happens. "In the meantime we are monitoring arrivals from the infected areas".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su