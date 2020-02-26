Mercoledì 26 Febbraio 2020 | 19:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Reserve, professionalism Mattarella tells magistrates

Reserve, professionalism Mattarella tells magistrates

 
Washington
Coronavirus: 5 US unis suspend Italy programmes

Coronavirus: 5 US unis suspend Italy programmes

 
Bologna
Coronavirus: Positive woman gives birth, baby negative

Coronavirus: Positive woman gives birth, baby negative

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Inaccurate, alarmist news - foreign min

Coronavirus: Inaccurate, alarmist news - foreign min

 
Rome
Alert for gales in central Italy

Alert for gales in central Italy

 
Rome
Coronavirus weighs on Italy's economic growth-Moody's

Coronavirus weighs on Italy's economic growth-Moody's

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 10 cops in Codogno isolated

Coronavirus: 10 cops in Codogno isolated

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Ireland-Italy 6 Nations game postponed

Coronavirus: Ireland-Italy 6 Nations game postponed

 
New York
Coronavirus will hit Italy GDP but not rating -Moody's

Coronavirus will hit Italy GDP but not rating -Moody's

 
Milan
Coronavirus: six children positive

Coronavirus: six children positive

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Marche asks to be put on contagion list

Coronavirus: Marche asks to be put on contagion list

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari in trasferta a Terni per non perdere la speranza

Bari in trasferta a Terni per non perdere la speranza: ma niente tifosi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiLa curiosità
Ceglie Messapica, ecco la ricercatrice che ricava la carta dai funghi

Ceglie Messapica, ecco la ricercatrice che ricava la carta dai funghi

 
TarantoLe foto
«A Taranto si continua a morire davvero»: la fiaccolata per i bimbi uccisi dall’inquinamento

«A Taranto si continua a morire davvero»: la fiaccolata per i bimbi uccisi dall’inquinamento

 
LecceIsolato a Codogno
La testimonianza: «Io, medico di Novoli contagiato dal Coronavirus»

La testimonianza: «Io, medico di Novoli contagiato dal Coronavirus»

 
FoggiaLa scoperta
Cerignola, refurtiva in un ex mobilificio già depodito di automezzi rubati

Cerignola, refurtiva in un ex mobilificio già depodito di automezzi rubati

 
Bariprocesso
Bari, naufragio Norman Atlantic, slitta inizio processo per difetto di notifiche

Bari, naufragio Norman Atlantic, slitta inizio processo per difetto di notifiche

 
BatPrecauzione
Coronavirus, Ordine avvocati Trani, sospesa Scuola forense

Coronavirus, Ordine avvocati Trani, sospesa Scuola forense

 
Potenzail furto
Potenza, ruba oggetti sacri in chiesa, arrestato 36enne

Potenza, ruba oggetti sacri in chiesa, arrestato 39enne

 
MateraIl recupero
Matera, ritrovato senza vita nella Gravina il corpo di Giovanni Montesano

Matera, ritrovato senza vita nella Gravina il corpo di Giovanni Montesano

 

i più letti

Il Coronavirus arriva anche a Palermo: turista bergamasca positiva. Il bilancio: 7 morti e 232 contagi in Italia. Studenti del Sud in fuga

Coronavirus, sono 11 i morti, 328 i contagi: casi anche in Sicilia, Liguria e Toscana. Puglia, 100 test, tutti negativi. Medici: mancano guanti e mascherine

Taranto, sbarcate 403 persone dalla «Ocean Viking»

Taranto, sbarcati i 403 migranti: 8 ricoverati, 2 con sintomi di tubercolosi

Puglia, quando arrivò il colera nel 1973 il Nord ci sbeffeggiò

Puglia, quando arrivò il colera nel 1973 il Nord ci sbeffeggiò

Regione Puglia: «Chi rientra dal Nord deve segnalarlo al medico di base»

Coronavirus, Regione Puglia: «Chi rientra dal Nord deve segnalarlo al medico di base»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 100 test, tutti negativi. I tamponi? «Inutili». Rientri dal Nord, in arrivo nuove regole

Coronavirus, in Puglia 100 test, tutti negativi. Rientri dal Nord, in arrivo nuove regole. «Servono 300mila mascherine»

Washington

Coronavirus: 5 US unis suspend Italy programmes

Almost all have programmes in Florence

Coronavirus: 5 US unis suspend Italy programmes

Washington, February 26 - At least five American universities have cancelled their Italy study programmes amid the coronavirus epidemic, CNN said Wednesday. They include Elon University, Fairfield University, Florida International University, New York University and Syracuse University, almost all with programmes in Florence.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati