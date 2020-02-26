Coronavirus: 5 US unis suspend Italy programmes

Reserve, professionalism Mattarella tells magistrates
Washington
26 Febbraio 2020
Washington, February 26 - At least five American universities have cancelled their Italy study programmes amid the coronavirus epidemic, CNN said Wednesday. They include Elon University, Fairfield University, Florida International University, New York University and Syracuse University, almost all with programmes in Florence.
