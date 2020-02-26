Reserve, professionalism Mattarella tells magistrates
Rome
26 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 26 - President Sergio Mattarella told new magistrates Wednesday that they should show the utmost reserve and professionalism in their new jobs. "Your main duty is ethics in conduct," he said.
