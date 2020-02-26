Coronavirus: Positive woman gives birth, baby negative

Reserve, professionalism Mattarella tells magistrates
Bologna
26 Febbraio 2020
Bologna, February 26 - A woman positive for the coronavirus gave birth to a baby boy who tested negative for the virus in Piacenza on Wednesday, Emilia Romagna Health Councillor Sergio Venturi said. The mother comes from Lombardy, he said.
