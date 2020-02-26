Coronavirus: Inaccurate, alarmist news - foreign min

Rome, February 26 - The Italian foreign ministry on Wednesday castigated what it called inaccurate and alarmist news on the Italian coronavirus emergency. Italy's response to the emergency, it said, "has been prompt, as has been recognised by the WHO and the EU, and has been based on the utmost transparency and clarity towards the national community and our international partners". And yet, it noted "the concerning proliferation of inaccurate and alarmist news on the health situation in our country which does not reflect the reality of a phenomenon of contagion that remains significantly circumscribed to some small areas restricted to a few regions".