Alert for gales in central Italy

Coronavirus: Inaccurate, alarmist news - foreign min
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, sono 11 i morti, 328 i contagi: casi anche in Sicilia, Liguria e Toscana. Puglia, 100 test, tutti negativi. Medici: mancano guanti e mascherine
Rome
26 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 26 - The civil protection department on Wednesday issued an alert for gales in Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany and Marche from Thursday afternoon. There will also be coastal flooding from wind-driven high waves in Tuscany, it said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su